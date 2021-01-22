Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $13.00 price objective on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $671.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.36. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $18.77.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $113.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.40 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 77.3% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.