Sify Technologies (SIFY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Sify Technologies stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.20. Sify Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

