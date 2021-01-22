Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $160.63 and last traded at $160.27, with a volume of 719046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.76.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

