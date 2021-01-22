Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Maxim Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price boosted by analysts at Maxim Group from $172.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.79% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. CSFB began coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of SBNY opened at $151.76 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.72.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. FMR LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,225,000 after buying an additional 1,075,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,163,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,508,000 after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,811,000 after purchasing an additional 168,782 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 7.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 891,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,958,000 after purchasing an additional 59,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Signature Bank by 1,140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 696,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 640,382 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.