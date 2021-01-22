Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $151.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.72. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $100.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $174.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

