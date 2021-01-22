Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSLLF. Oddo Bhf lowered Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Shares of SSLLF traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180. Siltronic has a 52-week low of $73.15 and a 52-week high of $169.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.33.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.