Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) received a €140.00 ($164.71) target price from research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Siltronic AG (WAF.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €115.00 ($135.29).

Shares of WAF traded up €0.95 ($1.12) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €140.00 ($164.71). 86,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Siltronic AG has a 1 year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 1 year high of €153.20 ($180.24). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €131.01 and its 200-day moving average is €95.85.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

