Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) Given a €140.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) received a €140.00 ($164.71) target price from research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Siltronic AG (WAF.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €115.00 ($135.29).

Shares of WAF traded up €0.95 ($1.12) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €140.00 ($164.71). 86,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Siltronic AG has a 1 year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 1 year high of €153.20 ($180.24). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €131.01 and its 200-day moving average is €95.85.

About Siltronic AG (WAF.F)

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Analyst Recommendations for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.