Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf to “Neutral”

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SSLLF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SSLLF traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.50. 3,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.33. Siltronic has a 12 month low of $73.15 and a 12 month high of $169.25.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

