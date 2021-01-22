Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (SVB.TO) (TSE:SVB) Shares Gap Down to $0.78

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (SVB.TO) (TSE:SVB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.78, but opened at $0.71. Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (SVB.TO) shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 19,220 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.78 million and a PE ratio of -8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.54.

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (SVB.TO) Company Profile (TSE:SVB)

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. Its principal project is 100% owned and operated the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 4,715 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

