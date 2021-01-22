Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (SVG.V) (CVE:SVG) Trading Down 13.9%

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (SVG.V) (CVE:SVG) shares traded down 13.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. 101,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 43,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$5.02 million and a P/E ratio of -100.00.

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (SVG.V) Company Profile (CVE:SVG)

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in the Stewart region of British Columbia, Canada. The company explores for cobalt, silver, gold, copper, zinc, and molybdenum minerals. Silver Grail Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

