Silver Spike Acquisition (NASDAQ:SSPK) Shares Gap Down to $25.45

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.45, but opened at $23.50. Silver Spike Acquisition shares last traded at $24.34, with a volume of 35,968 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10.

In other news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,266,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $18,023,831.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $516,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $901,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silver Spike Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSPK)

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.

