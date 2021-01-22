Silver Viper Minerals (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Trading Down 2.5%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) fell 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.31. 41,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 118,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32.

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIPRF)

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company holds 100% interest in the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

