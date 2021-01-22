Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Roth Capital

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.91% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Silvercorp Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Silvercorp Metals stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. 7,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,100. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.20. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.10 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 69.0% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 504,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 205,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,077,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,120,000 after buying an additional 1,203,489 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 145.7% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

