Silverway (SLV) Market Cap Reaches $1,768.24

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Silverway has a total market capitalization of $1,768.24 and $621.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Silverway coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Silverway has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Silverway

Silverway is a coin. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 coins. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform . The official website for Silverway is silverway.io . Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Silverway is an integrated provider of trading data and liquidity for private sale tokens. The platform provides professional investors with access to aggregated data and analytics on OTC transactions to support investment decisions and helps buy and sell private round tokens. “

Silverway Coin Trading

Silverway can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

