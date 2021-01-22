Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.96

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.96 and last traded at $26.88, with a volume of 22343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $225.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.63 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.91%.

In other news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,266.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 33.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 38,228 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $1,553,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 16.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Simmons First National by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.