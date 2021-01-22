Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CEO Karen Winifred Colonias Sells 15,167 Shares

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $1,549,309.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,424.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Karen Winifred Colonias also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

On Thursday, January 14th, Karen Winifred Colonias sold 5,892 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $601,337.52.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Karen Winifred Colonias sold 13,232 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $1,353,765.92.

NYSE SSD traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $102.97. The company had a trading volume of 168,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,132. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.42. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $105.89.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.55. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 8,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSD. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.