SingularDTV Price Up 27.5% This Week (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SingularDTV has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and $120,295.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00066425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.22 or 0.00578331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00043774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.96 or 0.04263954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016106 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SNGLS is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars.

