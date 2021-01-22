SingularityNET (AGI) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $927,731.00

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.0708 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $61.07 million and approximately $927,731.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00066354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.87 or 0.00584502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00043607 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,317.01 or 0.04054297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016464 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 862,827,398 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

