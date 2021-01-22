SingularityNET Price Tops $0.0702 (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $60.60 million and approximately $661,210.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.0702 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00070201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.98 or 0.00588015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00044793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.36 or 0.04363950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00017225 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 862,827,398 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

