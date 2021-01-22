Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.20

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.20 and traded as high as $24.03. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $23.92, with a volume of 21,767 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 797.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 211.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,139 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 29.7% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 48,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 39.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 29.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter worth about $426,000.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

