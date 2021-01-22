Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.20

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.20 and traded as high as $24.03. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $23.92, with a volume of 21,767 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 797.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.
About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
