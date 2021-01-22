Sippican Capital Advisors Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 2.3% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after buying an additional 1,131,731 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,293,455,000 after buying an additional 328,678 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,884,000 after buying an additional 153,972 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,311,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,440,000 after buying an additional 96,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,053,000 after buying an additional 273,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

NYSE CVX opened at $92.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.29. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

