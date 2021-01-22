SiQ Mountain Industries Inc. (SIQ.V) (CVE:SIQ) Shares Down 27.3%

SiQ Mountain Industries Inc. (SIQ.V) (CVE:SIQ) traded down 27.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 250,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 200,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$992,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

SiQ Mountain Industries Inc. (SIQ.V) Company Profile (CVE:SIQ)

SiQ Mountain Industries Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to search for a new business opportunity. Previously, it was focused on the design, engineering, production, marketing, sale, and distribution of various proprietary outdoor sports entertainment products in Canada and internationally.

