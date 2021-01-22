SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Sets New 12-Month High at $175.91

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $175.91 and last traded at $175.67, with a volume of 3093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.38.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at $62,735,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth $1,348,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.