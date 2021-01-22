SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist Sells 3,000 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $410,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 684,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,535,762.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rajesh Vashist also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Rajesh Vashist sold 10,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $1,093,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Rajesh Vashist sold 9,271 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $764,857.50.

NASDAQ:SITM traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $138.44. The company had a trading volume of 152,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,652. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.64 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.89. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $143.46.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of SiTime in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SiTime by 1,056.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in SiTime by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the third quarter valued at $201,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

