SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Sells $20,250.00 in Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $20,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,394 shares in the company, valued at $14,633,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:SITM traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.44. 152,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,652. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -200.64 and a beta of 0.75. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $143.46.
SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of SiTime by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.
SiTime Company Profile
SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.
