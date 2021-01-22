SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $143.52

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $143.52 and last traded at $140.00, with a volume of 1091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.60.

SITM has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of SiTime in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SiTime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -204.93 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.89.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,824,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,421. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. FMR LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,786,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,100,000 after purchasing an additional 257,980 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 253,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,270,000 after acquiring an additional 165,620 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 368,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,260,000 after purchasing an additional 140,336 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,470,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

