SkinCoin (SKIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $64,166.01

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. SkinCoin has a market cap of $64,166.01 and $8,271.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SkinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00066495 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.99 or 0.00567707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.50 or 0.04232584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00016404 BTC.

SKIN is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

