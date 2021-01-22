Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) in the last few weeks:

1/19/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Skyworks Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/6/2021 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Skyworks Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $158.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Skyworks is well-positioned to benefit from accelerated 5G deployment and increasing demand for 5G handsets. The company’s Sky5 product portfolio facilitated several 5G smartphone launches and its offerings were selected by Samsung, VIVO, and Xiaomi as well as other Tier-1 players. Also, Skyworks’ diversified portfolio positions it well to capitalize on momentum witnessed across telemedicine along with remote work, online learning, and video streaming, triggered by coronavirus crisis. Moreover, Skyworks provided encouraging guidance for first quarter of fiscal 2021. Markedly, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, supply chain disruptions, macroeconomic uncertainties induced by the COVID-19 crisis and business impacts pertaining to Huawei-ban remain major headwinds, at least in the near term.”

12/22/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $160.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Skyworks Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $162.00 to $171.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $163.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.37. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $168.95.

Get Skyworks Solutions Inc alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,129,580,000 after purchasing an additional 653,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,214,000 after purchasing an additional 564,004 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 670,598 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,119,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $162,946,000 after purchasing an additional 72,106 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,574,000 after purchasing an additional 91,118 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.