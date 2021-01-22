Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.88

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $99.88 and last traded at $99.43, with a volume of 16345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.82.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNBR. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.55 and its 200-day moving average is $61.69.

In other news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 42,534 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $2,836,592.46. Also, Director Kathleen L. Nedorostek sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $50,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,442.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,130,867. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter worth about $9,760,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 43.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 67,175 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the third quarter worth $3,179,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 182.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 95,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 61,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sleep Number by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 57,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

