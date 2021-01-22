SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Upgraded by Siebert Williams Shank to “Buy”

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SM. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.03.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $8.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $946.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $10.92.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.49 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 99,085 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 454,042 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in SM Energy by 132.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 456,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 420.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 459,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 428,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 287,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

