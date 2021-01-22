Small Love Potion Reaches Market Cap of $677,194.68 (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $677,194.68 and $269,614.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion token can now be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00052724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00125569 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00072851 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00278452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00069656 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00040461 BTC.

Small Love Potion Token Profile

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Small Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.