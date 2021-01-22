Small Love Potion (SLP) Trading Up 13.6% This Week

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Small Love Potion token can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $649,113.88 and approximately $643,486.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00054074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00126405 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00075400 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00278136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00069800 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000736 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

