Small Love Potion Trading 25.3% Higher This Week (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Small Love Potion token can currently be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $677,194.68 and $269,614.00 worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00052724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00125569 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00072851 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00278452 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00069656 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00040461 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion’s total supply is 45,735,622 tokens. The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

Small Love Potion Token Trading

Small Love Potion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.