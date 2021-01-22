Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) (LON:SMS) Shares Gap Down to $704.00

Shares of Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) (LON:SMS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $704.00, but opened at $680.00. Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) shares last traded at $697.53, with a volume of 23,583 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 702.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 637.45. The stock has a market cap of £789.97 million and a P/E ratio of 4.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 6.89%.

In related news, insider Graeme Bissett acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 578 ($7.55) per share, with a total value of £40,460 ($52,861.25).

About Smart Metering Systems plc (SMS.L) (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

