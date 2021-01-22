SmartCash (SMART) Price Reaches $0.0039

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. SmartCash has a market cap of $5.53 million and approximately $102,266.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,404.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,239.91 or 0.03826379 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.22 or 0.00426563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $441.41 or 0.01362214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.79 or 0.00548661 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.63 or 0.00421646 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00277474 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00022755 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

