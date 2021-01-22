SmartMesh 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $352,919.00 (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One SmartMesh token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $3.34 million and $352,919.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00066509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.44 or 0.00583955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00043468 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,337.15 or 0.04100186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013983 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00016487 BTC.

SmartMesh Profile

SmartMesh (CRYPTO:SMT) is a token. It launched on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Token Trading

SmartMesh can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.