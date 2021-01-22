Smartshare Price Tops $0.0001 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Smartshare token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $663,036.85 and approximately $167,761.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00099911 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

Smartshare can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

