Smartshare (SSP) Market Capitalization Achieves $700,247.73

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Smartshare has a market cap of $700,247.73 and approximately $169,993.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. One Smartshare token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Smartshare Token Profile

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 tokens. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Token Trading

Smartshare can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

