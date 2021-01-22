SmileyCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $567,656.16 and approximately $53.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 57.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

SmileyCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.