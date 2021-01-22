SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.96

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.96 and traded as high as $5.89. SMTC shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 193,496 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMTX. B. Riley increased their target price on SMTC from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum cut SMTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SMTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get SMTC alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $166.19 million, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.50 million. SMTC had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 1.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SMTC Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SMTC by 550.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SMTC by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMTC by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 491,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

SMTC Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMTX)

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for SMTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.