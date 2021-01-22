SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.55

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.55 and traded as high as $23.49. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) shares last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 496,350 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Laurentian dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.25.

The firm has a market cap of C$4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.37). The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.02 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

