SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.62

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and traded as high as $18.57. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $18.57, with a volume of 4,147 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNCAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.69.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

