SnowGem (XSG) Trading 13.2% Lower This Week

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001116 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

