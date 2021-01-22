SnowSwap 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.29 Million (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $6.25 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for $31.67 or 0.00094580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00052293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00122135 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00071461 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00267364 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00039690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00066206 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,371 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

SnowSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.