Social Send (SEND) Trading 32.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Social Send has a total market cap of $770,124.19 and $4.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Social Send has traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001265 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001915 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send (CRYPTO:SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

