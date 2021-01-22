Sociall (SCL) Price Reaches $0.0102 on Major Exchanges

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded down 33.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Sociall token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sociall has a total market capitalization of $170,708.52 and approximately $13.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sociall has traded 45.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sociall alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00065587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.63 or 0.00587041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00044004 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,260.34 or 0.03964289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016351 BTC.

About Sociall

SCL is a token. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io . The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Sociall

Sociall can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sociall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sociall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.