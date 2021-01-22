Sociall (SCL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17.00

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Sociall has a market capitalization of $187,044.16 and approximately $17.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sociall token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sociall has traded 42.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00067730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.89 or 0.00574863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00044006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.46 or 0.04249991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00016478 BTC.

About Sociall

SCL is a token. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sociall

Sociall can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

