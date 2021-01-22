SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get SoftBank alerts:

SoftBank Company Profile

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, and Distribution segments. The Consumer segment offers s mobile communications services, including voice call, data transmission, and related services to subscribers under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, and LINE MOBILE brands.

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.