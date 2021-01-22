Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (OTCMKTS:SAIIU) Trading Up 6.8%

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (OTCMKTS:SAIIU)’s stock price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $12.02. Approximately 7,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 9,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIIU. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,721,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $995,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,686,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,741,000.

Software Acquisition Group Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

