SOL Capital Management CO Acquires 3,792 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 74,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,854.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,709.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,341,961 shares of company stock valued at $64,670,343 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.71. 160,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,372,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $110.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $62.04.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.